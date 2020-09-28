Switchable Smart Film Market to Reach USD 9,026.9 Million by 2027; Rising Adoption of Smart Films in Healthcare Facilities to Brighten Market Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in the switchable smart film market are Smart Glass Group (U.S.), Smart Films International (U.S.), Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.), Glass Apps(U.S.), Scienstry, Inc.(U.S.), Pro Display (UK), Rayno Window Film (U.S.), SmartFilm (Lithuania), DMDisplay (Korea), Smart Tint, Inc. (U.S.), SONTE USA (U.S.), Smart Film Inc. (Canada), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gauzy Ltd and Entities (Israel), Other Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global switchable smart film market size is expected to reach USD 9,026.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The growing shift from curtains, partitions, and glass doors to smart films in the healthcare industry will stimulate healthy growth of the market, states fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Switchable Smart Film Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Smart Films for Lamination, and Self-Adhesive Smart Film), Technology (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Device, Electrochromic, Thermochromic, and Photochromic), Application (Architecture, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2,934.8 million in 2019.

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

Market Driver :



Significant Demand from the Construction Industry to Incite Growth

The growing adoption of switchable smart film in the building and construction industry will have a tremendous effect on the market. The increasing utilization of smart films to shield from UV rays and solar radiation in buildings will further spur the demand of the market. The rising inclination for maintaining ambient temperatures in closed infrastructures will create opportunities for the market. The use of these films has resulted in energy conservation owing to the reduced application of HVAC systems. The rising proclivity towards green and energy-efficient buildings will enable speedy expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of films in the automotive industry owing to its abilities to diminish sun glares. The rising demand for sunroof and windscreen equipped cars will further bolster the healthy growth of the market.

Declined Production and Operations to Thwart Market During Coronavirus

The constraint on the distribution and transportation of raw materials has created a hassle for the industry. The shutdown of manufacturing plants has directly impacted the supply chain of smart films. The dwindled operations in the automotive industry have further obstructed the demand of the market. However, the increasing adoption of films in hospitals and healthcare facilities owing to its ease in the disinfection process will consequently aid in backing the market during the pandemic.





Regional Analysis :

Booming Automotive Industry to Propel Market in Europe

The market size for switchable smart film in Europe stood at USD 1,291.3 million in 2019 and is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the automotive industry. The market in North America is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of smart films from the construction, automotive, and healthcare industries.

The increasing demand for smart films among the population owing to its superior advantages over curtains will enable speedy expansion of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to the flourishing consumer electronics industry. The rest of the world is expected to witness a high demand owing to the rapid industrialization and construction activities.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Switchable Smart Film Market are:

Smart Glass Group (U.S.)

Smart Films International (U.S.)

Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.)

Glass Apps(U.S.)

Scienstry, Inc.(U.S.)

Pro Display (UK)

Rayno Window Film (U.S.)

SmartFilm (Lithuania)

DMDisplay (Korea)

Smart Tint, Inc. (U.S.)

SONTE USA (U.S.)

Smart Film Inc. (Canada)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Gauzy Ltd and Entities (Israel)

Other Key Players





