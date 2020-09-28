Pax8’s Sophie Merrifield Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

CRN Highlights the Unsung Heroes of the IT Channel

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Sophie Merrifield, Senior Director of Vendor Launch, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2020. This annual list pays tribute to the below-the-radar best and brightest who power the channel every day.



“We are thrilled to honor Sophie for her hard work and accomplishments through this recognition,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “Sophie has played an integral role in leading our vendor onboarding process to ensure the vendor completes all the necessary integrations and tasks so that our partners have the best buying experience. She is an incredible leader who stands out at Pax8 because of her attention to detail and commitment to constantly elevating the cloud-buying process.”

Based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives, the CRN editorial team uses the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list to draw attention to those outstanding channel players who may not be household names, but still work tirelessly to keep their partners thriving and the IT channel growing.

“Managing a successful channel partner program today calls for a small army of people, but only a few Channel Chiefs tend to enjoy widespread recognition,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on an exceptional group of unsung team members, giving them some of the acclaim they deserve for their indispensable contributions to channel success.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

