Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, November 5, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:  1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:  65248056
   
Replay:  1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:  61368192
  Available through Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Live Webcast:  www.lamar.com
   
Webcast Replay:  www.lamar.com
  Available through Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Company Contact:  Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com

