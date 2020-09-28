Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, November 5, 2020. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: