SouthBridge Group and Brazil Africa Institute sign partnership to bring Brazilian investors closer to the African opportunities

SouthBridge Group (www.SouthBGroup.com) signed a Collaboration Agreement with The Brazil Africa Institute (https://IBRAF.org) (IBRAF). The Agreement was signed by Professor João Bosco Monte, President of IBRAF, and Andrew Alli, CEO of the SouthBridge Group.

Both organizations seek to jointly create a platform that will make it easier for Brazilian investors approaching the vast opportunities available on the African continent, creating a fruitful environment for successful future partnerships. The partnership will support the identification and analysis of the main business possibilities that exist in the short, medium, and long term on the African continent and in which Brazilian sectors can take advantage of working with partners from within Africa and the rest of the world.

The Agreement between SouthBridge Group and IBRAF comes also to endorse the Brazil Africa Forum 2020 (https://ForumBrazilAfrica.com) as one of the main business environments for partnerships between the two regions. The event will feature the presence of major players from both markets and opportunities for strategic meetings with investors during the forum and beyond.

BAF 2020 takes place on the 3rd and 4th of November in an exciting online edition. The theme for the forum is “Overcoming the Challenges of the Pandemic: What's Next?”. Registration is free and is now open.

About SouthBridge Group: SouthBridge Group (www.SouthBGroup.com) is the holding company of a pan-African enterprise that provides financial solutions and advisory services to public and private clients across the African continent. The SouthBridge Group has a strong reputation in fund structuring, debt advisory and restructuring, as well as project finance. It also engages in investments and asset management through SouthBridge Investments.

About Brazil Africa Institute: The Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) (https://IBRAF.org) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote international cooperation and engagement between Brazil and the African continent, defending the economic development of countries, the convergence of private sector interests, and the enhancement of multilateral relations.