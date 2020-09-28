Morehouse Adds New Compact Load Cell to its Extensive Line

Space constraints and side load sensitivity solved with 25K, 50K, and 100K capacities.

/EIN News/ -- YORK, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For applications where large load cells will not fit, Morehouse Instrument Company has introduced a series of compact multi-column load cells. The three new models (25K, 50K, and 100K) are packaged in small, stainless steel cans and deliver very repeatable accuracy.



“We've heard from customers loud and clear that space is always at a premium. We are meeting this challenge with our new compact load cells, which are small enough to easily fit in small spaces and have the measurement capability to do the same job as larger counterparts,” according to Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse.

These strain gauge load cells offer less creep and better zero returns than single-column load cells. The lower uncertainties of these load cells allow for fewer standards to maintain. The new 25K, 50K, and 100K capacities expands on their current capacities of 200K, 300K-600K, 750K-1000K, and 1500K.

Design benefits are:

Accuracies better than 0.0125 % of full scale

Repeatable measurement with multi-column design

Connector protector ensures durability in shipping and handling

Rust-resistant stainless steel material

Temperature compensated



Key case dimensions are as follows:

25K model: 2.95” (74.8 mm) W x 3.25” (82.6 mm) H

50K model: 2.95” (74.8 mm) W x 3.00” (76.2 mm) H

100K model: 4.02” (102 mm) W x 3.75” (95.3 mm).



Wiring is very accessible from the side and clearly marked for easy connection: red and black for positive and negative excitation, green and white for positive and negative output, and yellow for shield.

Visit our website for more information on multi-column load cells or contact: Morehouse Instrument Company, 1742 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403, (717) 843-0081, Fax (717) 846-4193, www.mhforce.com, info@mhforce.com.

Photo caption: 100K Compact Load Cell compared to a Standard 100K Load Cell (L to R)

Morehouse Instrument Company: Since 1925, Morehouse has been committed to helping customers to lower measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for force and torque. Today, Morehouse offers a wide range of force and torque calibration products, services, and training. In 2004, the company finished construction of its new force calibration lab, which features a 120,000 LBF Morehouse Dead Weight Machine that achieves the best possible calibrations for customers and at a fraction of the cost other primary calibration labs charge. In 2010 Morehouse finished construction of its primary torque calibration lab. The torque machine built by NPL gives Morehouse the privilege of being the second most accurate laboratory in the world for torque calibrations from 1 N-m through 2000 N-m (PTB has the lowest overall uncertainty). In 2020, despite a global pandemic, Morehouse finished adding a new 30,000 lbf deadweight machine to our calibration lab.

Contact:

Heather Sandoe, Marketing Manager

Morehouse Instrument Company

Phone: 717-843-0081

Email: hsandoe@mhforce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4720191b-b904-4702-ae4d-581f6932bf33