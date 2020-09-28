Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on General Motor's Repayment of Financial Incentives

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding General Motor's repayment of financial incentives:

"It's good news to hear that GM will repay the financial incentives it was offered. Thanks to Governor DeWine and his team for staying on top of this business relationship and holding them accountable. I look forward to seeing the details and watching further business relations flourish in the state."

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-