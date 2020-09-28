Attorney General Slatery Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Nashville-Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional jurist and will make an exceptional justice. She appreciates that a judge's role is not to create the law but to apply the Constitution and the laws of the United States as written. I encourage the Senate to give her a respectful hearing and a speedy vote. And I hope that many of those who are anxious about her nomination will over time come to appreciate her commitment to the rule of law and her fidelity to our Constitution.”

