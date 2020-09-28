Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,263 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Slatery Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Monday, September 28, 2020 | 09:17am

Nashville-Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional jurist and will make an exceptional justice. She appreciates that a judge's role is not to create the law but to apply the Constitution and the laws of the United States as written. I encourage the Senate to give her a respectful hearing and a speedy vote. And I hope that many of those who are anxious about her nomination will over time come to appreciate her commitment to the rule of law and her fidelity to our Constitution.”

###

#29-40:  Attorney General Slatery Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

You just read:

Attorney General Slatery Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.