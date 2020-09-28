Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,264 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 670766

COVID-19 Update: A total of 15028 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1268 new cases, which takes the overall number of cases to 670766. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/36c0kpe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 670766

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.