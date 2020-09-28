AIC NITTE hosts an Informative and Interactive E-Bootcamp Powered by Asia Inc. 500
EINPresswire.com/ -- AIC NITTE Education Trust is one among the top institutions in India selected by NITI Aayog for setting up an Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) scheme of the Union Government. The main objective of AIC NITTE Incubation Center is to ‘Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Education, Agriculture and Healthcare sectors’.
AIC NITTE organized a two day first-of-its-kind e-bootcamp, powered by Asia Inc. 500 on the 26th and 27th of this month to drive innovation amongst startup businesses in their quest to become scalable and sustainable enterprises.
The event was hosted by Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Chief Marketing Officer, Evolutyz Corp and Dr. A. P. Achar, CEO, AIC NITTE Incubation Centre, who conveyed the need of the hour for driving the startup ecosystem in India and the main motive behind the virtual bootcamp.
Day 1 witnessed informative and phenomenal sessions by Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Innovation/Startup Evangelist, OSD, Govt. of Telangana, on Corporate Innovation and Mr. Ramjee Pallela, COO, AIC-CCMB on the various policies to be taken into consideration while focusing on product development and innovation. In addition to that, the audience were engaged in a very interesting session from the Amazon Web Services’ team who spoke about the various programs crafted by AWS especially for startups which are of low cost, easy to use infrastructure needed to scale and grow. They introduced the startups to AWS Activate program which provides bootstrapped startups with the resources they need to quickly get started on AWS – including credits, training, and support.
Day 2 commenced with back-to-back informative sessions on the necessity of sales and marketing for startups from industry experts such as Mr. Madhav Bissa, Program Director, NASSCOM on ‘Product roadmap and on how to build a Go-to-Market strategy’; ‘Sales mistakes startups should avoid, and ONE thing every startup should do to increase their sales’ from Mr. Subramanian Chandramouli, Startup Sales Coach and, ‘Growth Marketing Hacks for Startups’ by Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi.
The two day interactive virtual bootcamp witnessed 150+ attendees with experts sharing their tips and experience with the startup teams and also, the roadmap for upcoming events by AIC NITTE.
Speaking of the event, Dr. A. P. Achar, CEO, AIC NITTE said, “ The E-Bootcamp was a huge success with 150+ registered attendees and the enthusiasm shown and appreciated by renowned industry experts with the startup teams. We are looking forward to hosting many such workshops and bootcamps to boost the startup growth of India.”
Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.
AIC NITTE Incubation Centre
The AIC NITTE Incubation Centre is situated amidst the luscious green fields of Nitte, Karkala, Karnataka, India. The NITTE Education Trust is one among the few reputed Institutions selected by NITI Aayog, for setting up an Atal Incubation Centre. Sprawling across 10,000 sq ft, the Incubation Centre aims to accelerate entrepreneurial vision of the country by encouraging and providing assistance to budding entrepreneurs who want to create startups in the areas of Agriculture, Biotechnology and ITCs to nurture their Novel innovative ideas. The main objective of AIC Nitte is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among young men and women. AIC Nitte Incubation Centre offers startups valuable guidance, technological assistance, and access to investors, networking, and facilitate a host of other services.
