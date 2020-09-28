AFCEA Intelligence Committee Welcomes New Members

Association balances participants’ backgrounds to ensure expertise in a variety of areas.

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, VA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Participation in the AFCEA International Intelligence Committee is one of the most coveted positions in the association world. The volunteer group of public- and private-sector intelligence professionals oversee the association’s intelligence outreach and help build bridges between the government and industry. These trusted relationships are important to ensuring the country remains prepared to defend against adversaries.

One of the goals of the committee is to strengthen AFCEA Intelligence’s role as the association’s principal intelligence advocate and resource, making available its understanding of intelligence to membership worldwide. Committee members also make the interests and capabilities of AFCEA’s individual and corporate members available to the Intelligence Community.

Annually, the call goes out for nominations for new members. Competition can be stiff as the association aims to ensure committee participation represents a diverse group of government, industry and academic individuals.

AFCEA welcomes the following professionals as the most recent committee members:

Robert Ames, Senior Director, Emerging Technologies, VMware

Jason Bacheler, Principal, Corporate Information Security, Lockheed Martin

Melissa Cutter, Director, AT&T

David Lee, President, Intel Division, ASRC Federal

Katharina McFarland, Chair, National Academies of Science Board on Army Research and Development

Lisa Porter, Co-Founder and Co-President, LogiQ Inc.

Teresa Smetzer, Vice President, National Security Programs, Salesforce

Lt. Gen. Vince Stewart, USMC (Ret.), Chief Innovation and Business Intelligence, Ankura Consulting

The entire member roster is available online.

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org