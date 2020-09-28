Chainstack and Digital Asset team up to simplify blockchain deployments for enterprises and developers

Partnership combines the benefits of DAML with Chainstack, democratizing go-to-market strategies and options for innovators regardless of size and existing infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Chainstack announced the addition of DAML, an open-source smart contract language created by Digital Asset, to its multi-protocol partner ecosystem that spans a comprehensive range of consortium and distributed ledger technology (DLT) protocols, including Bitcoin, Corda, Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, MultiChain and Quorum. The partnership helps enterprises and developers build and deploy DAML applications and networks across multiple projects with hybrid configurations quickly and cost-effectively, through the Chainstack platform.

DAML is a state-of-the-art framework for building connected applications that span data silos and trust boundaries, changing how businesses collaborate across industries. DAML allows developers to focus entirely on the application logic without worrying about the underlying technology – blockchain, cloud, or database technologies. While systems integrators are typically used to facilitate the process, there are additional options for smaller sized enterprises and individual developers.

The partnership between Chainstack and Digital Asset is designed to further democratize go-to-market strategies and options for all innovators, regardless of size and existing infrastructure. With Chainstack’s intuitive console and turnkey deployment feature, the integration of DAML on Chainstack platform will allow enterprises and developers to embed blockchain applications and networks speedily with existing legacy systems.

The first phase, starting today, will see DAML being made available on Chainstack for Cordaas an early access feature, with other protocols and platforms to be added over time, includingCorda Enterprise and Hyperledger Fabric.

“We are excited that Chainstack has integrated DAML into its offering,” said Chris Clason, Director, Strategic Alliances at Digital Asset. “Developers can now build DAML applications on a very innovative and intuitive platform that supports multiple blockchain networks. Chainstack’s platform agnostic approach is a great fit for DAML-built applications that can be written once and deployed anywhere."

The announcement is yet another step towards developing a robust ecosystem of partners that will add specialized best-in-class offerings to Chainstack’s advanced engineering platform.

“Both Chainstack and Digital Asset are bringing together the most active communities of developers worldwide in the quest for close industry collaborations, innovation and democratization of technology,” said Eugene Aseev, CTO of Chainstack. “We are excited by the potential of this collaboration and share the common vision of simplifying blockchain deployments for faster business outcomes.”

###

About Chainstack

Chainstack makes it simple to launch and scale decentralized networks and applications for enterprises and developers through its managed blockchain services platform – complete with an intuitive user interface, seamless orchestration and predictable pricing.

We offer enterprise-grade tools and services that empower developers, solution providers, and consortia to safely experiment and run in production. By building on Chainstack, the time, cost and risk involved with leveraging decentralized technologies can be reduced. With a secure API, membership management, and flexible deployment options, enterprises and developers can immediately accelerate and future-proof the development of their transformative solutions. Learn more at www.chainstack.com

Contact:

Tony Tan

tony@autonomy-consulting.com