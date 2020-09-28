Byzen Digital Acquires Controlling Interest in 100BIO™ - Sustainable Foodware Packaging Company

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Byzen Digital Inc. [OTC PINK: BYZN] (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired a controlling interest in 100BIO™, a market leading technology provider of stylish, sustainable, and eco-friendly food packaging products for the food services and packaging industries (“100BIO”). 100BIO has developed a proprietary solution for the creation and manufacturing of compostable packing solutions to meet the needs of specific customer requirements.

The Company pursued the controlling interest acquisition of 100BIO in an effort to expand its sustainable portfolio in the clean energy sector. The Company further believes that in the near term, a significant growth sector of the economy will be in clean energy and sustainable products and services, which was a key driver for this acquisition.

100BIO was founded in 2016 and has been delivering its products and services to customers in the growing bioplastic packaging sector. 100BIO’s patented technology has secured composting certifications in the US, EU, and Asia and 100BIO will continue to develop new technologies and solutions to drive its business globally. “We are very excited to be working with Byzen Digital which shares our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable environment and looks to make an impact on reducing the volume of waste plastic generated annually,” said Jea So, CEO and Founder.

Dan Bates, CEO of Byzen Digital, announced the controlling interest acquisition stating, “100BIO is a perfect complement to the Byzen mission of reducing waste plastic while driving shareholder value. We could not be more thrilled with the closing of this acquisition and the progress that 100BIO has made in the marketplace. This marks an important step forward for the Byzen and opens up global opportunities for growth and revenue generation.”

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies in the clean technology and energy sectors. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com.

About 100BIO, LLC

100BIO™ has created the world's first 100% biodegradable foam for the food services and packaging industries. Located in Southern California, 100BIO™ licenses its technology to manufacturers across the broad spectrum of the packaging industry.

For more information go to: http://onehundredbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

