48 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum, Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020
GLOBAL SHIPPING COMING TO NEW YORK
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a Digital Forum on Wednesday, October 14 & Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.
The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:
- To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.
- To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com.
Traditionally the event features global industry leaders and attracts top level delegates from all over the world. The digital format of the event this year transforms NYMF into a truly global event
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy
- Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd.
- Mr. Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
- Ms. Angela Chao, Chair & CEO, Foremost Group
REGISTRATION
https://forumnymf2020.capitallink.com/
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.
The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.
Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.
Forum highlights:
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Exhibition hall with 37 digital booths
- Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more
- All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
- Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants
- Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
- Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
- Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:
- Container Shipping Sector
- Dry Bulk Shipping Sector
- LPG Shipping Sector
- LNG Shipping Sector
- Crude Oil Tanker Shipping Sector
- Product Tanker Shipping Sector
INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS
- Charting Corporate Strategy in A Fast-Changing Industry - Growth & Consolidation, Diversification, Access to Capital, the Public/Private Dilemma, Capital Allocation Strategies
- Keynote Address – A One-On-One Discussion: “Emerging Stronger for A Better Shipping Future” – Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd. & DNB Markets
- Geopolitics, Global Commerce & Shipping
- Alternative Finance & Private Equity
- New York Keynote Address – NY / NJ Port Authority
- New York Roundtable Discussion
- Jones Act Roundtable Discussion
- Closing Keynote Address – Global Energy Markets & US energy Policy – United States Department of Energy
- Banking and Ship Finance
- Keynote Address – One on One Discussion – Foremost Group & Intrepid Shipping
- Capital Markets Panel
- Global Energy Markets in Transition - One-On-One Discussion – Tellurian Inc. & DNB Markets
- Navigating Through Industry Transformation - The shipping market in Greater Bay Are
- Analyst Panel
- Offshore Wind Energy – An Emerging Frontier
PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 48 COMPANIES!
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation
- BW LPG
- Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- Crowley Maritime
- d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
- Danaos Corporation
- Diamond S Shipping
- Diana Shipping Inc.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE)
- Euronav (NYSE: EURN)
- Euroseas
- Eurodry
- Exmar
- FLEX LNG
- Foremost Group
- Frontline Management
- GasLog
- GasLog Partners LP
- Genco Shipping & Trading
- Golden Ocean
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings
- Hafnia Tankers
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)
- Intrepid Shipping
- Kirby Corporation
- Maersk Tankers
- Matson, Inc.
- MPC Containers
- MSC Group
- Navigator Gas
- OSG
- Premuda SpA
- Pyxis Tankers
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)
- Scorpio Bulkers
- Seacor Holdings Inc.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings
- Seaspan Corporation
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
- Teekay Gas Group Ltd.
- Tellurian Inc.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Braemar Naves Corporate Finance. • Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • InvestHK • Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel
EVENT SPONSORS: Ascension • Clyde & Co • Orrick • RMK • Tufton Oceanic • VedderPrice • Wartsila
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Dynagas LNG Partners LP • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Bulkers • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR
MEDIA PARTNERS: Marine Circle • Ship Management International • Ship2Shore • Xinde Marine News
FOR MORE INFORMATION
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.