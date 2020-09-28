Hurricane Grill & Wings Makes Debut in California

/EIN News/ -- For the first time, favorite laid-back tropical wing brand enters the Golden State

Chula Vista, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Hurricane Grill & Wings and eight other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of Hurricane Grill & Wings in Chula Vista. This marks the restaurant brand’s first location in California and its first fast casual restaurant concept nationwide.

“We are excited to expand fan-favorite Hurricane Grill & Wings into the California market,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “While we have had great success with our full-serve model, we see a huge appetite and demand for a fast casual experience as well with our consumer base. Over the last several years, Chula Vista has evolved into a bustling city and we are confident that our wing concept will be received well by locals.”

Founded in 1995, Hurricane Grill & Wings offers jumbo, fresh wings paired with signature sauces, rubs, and glazes with a diverse menu featuring fan-favorite comfort food such as burgers, tacos and fries. The Chula Vista location is equipped with a full bar as well as a large patio area to complete the dining experience.

This location will also serve as a virtual restaurant for California favorite Fatburger, known for its delicious, made-to-order burgers. This virtual component will allow customers to order from a separate Fatburger menu offered only via third-party delivery service providers.

The Chula Vista Hurricane Grill & Wings is located at 2040 Birch Road, M101, Chula Vista, CA 91915; initial store hours will be 11:00am-10:00pm daily.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, please visit www.hurricanewings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of “10 Great Places to Wing It,” selected as one of the “Future 50” by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times “Top 40 Fast and Serious,” Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit https://hurricanewings.com/