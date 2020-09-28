New Study by Brandon Hall Group Connects Leadership Development to Business Outcomes

Employers pay more attention to leadership development, in terms of time and resources, than any other area of human capital management. But only about one-third of organizations believe their leadership development programs have a significant impact on the business. This survey seeks to examine the root causes of this disconnect and what organizations plan to do to solve these challenges.

The study consists of a survey sent to its global database, plus scores of qualitative interviews with research participants, Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award winners and its members.

“The leadership needs of organizations are evolving quickly as the business environment changes,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Michael Rochelle. “This research will inform our recommendations to organizations on how to put strategies and programs in place to meet current and future needs.”

From the findings of this study, Brandon Hall Group analysts will develop actionable research reports, tools and frameworks to improve leadership development programs, the top learning priority for the majority of organizations.

The study enables employers to understand:

The maturity of their leadership development programs

Values and competencies that high-performing organizations need in their leadership development programs

Barriers that impede leadership development from having business impact and their cause

How organizations are changing their leadership development programs — and why

The leadership competencies needed for organizations to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

How organizations prioritize development based on leader level and function

Reasons for the lack of internal leader mobility and how leading organizations are addressing it

How high-performing organizations measure the impact and effectiveness of leadership development

“Traditional top-down leadership has failed and organizations that hang onto that model will struggle to survive,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We see leadership evolving to a shared leadership model, with a heavy focus on collaboration through teams, fueled by greater inclusion of diverse talent and a culture of continuous learning.”

To learn more about this research study or to participate visit https://www.research.net/r/GWP935Q.

Those who participate will receive a summary of the results and the ability to connect with Brandon Hall Group analyst team to gain further understanding of the topic.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

