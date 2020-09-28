Three-Wheeler Accident in Chester

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse (603) 271-3361 September 28, 2020

Chester, NH – On September 27, 2020, at approximately 5:35 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a single ATV accident behind a residence on Haverhill Road in Chester, New Hampshire.

Michael N. Phillips, 60, of Chester, New Hampshire, had been operating a three wheeler in a field off Haverhill Road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn causing the ATV to roll over on top of him. A DHART helicopter transported Phillips to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. Phillips sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The accident is being investigated by New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers. The primary cause of the accident appears to be operator inexperience and alcohol impairment.

Chester Police Department along with Derry, Chester, and Auburn Fire and EMS assisted Conservation Officers at the scene.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear appropriate safety gear and to never operate any motorized vehicles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.