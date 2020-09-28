Grants Available for Community Water Quality Projects

Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowner’s associations are eligible to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program. Proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

The grant program assists in implementing projects or programs to improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies. Eligible projects may include:

Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed

Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities

Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.

Programs and projects selected must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost effective and measurable results. Projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.

Past projects that received funding included: a green roof installation; exploring use of freshwater mussels in stormwater management ponds; a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces; and floating wetlands in dead end canals to improve water quality.

Funding for projects receiving a grant award in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. The grant requires a 25% cash match, which may be federal, state or local cash. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle.

Proposals should be submitted to the Division of Watershed Stewardship by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov, subject line: Community Water Quality Improvement Grant. Proposals submitted by email must be less than 10MB. Project guidelines and the application is available at the DNREC Environmental Finance webpage.

