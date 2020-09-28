Technologies of Apple and WIMI Help Build Hologram AR+AI entertainment ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple plans to add additional AR content to its Apple TV+ streaming video service. The new feature is said to enhance the viewing experience by displaying certain scenes in TV shows, such as characters or objects, on the viewer's iPhone or iPad.



It is almost certain that Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models this year. The two versions of the iPhone 12 will be equipped with rear dual cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be equipped with triple cameras and the same LiDAR, the laser radar scanner, as the new iPad Pro. This has significant implications for Apple's AR layout.

Thanks to the rapid development of the Internet and mobile Internet, China has surpassed Europe, Japan, and South Korea, which used to be the leading countries, and has become the two most advanced countries in the world with the United States. The rapid development of mobile Internet has created Internet giants such as Alibaba, Tencent, which has a valuation of more than $500 billion. Companies such as JD.com, Meituan, and Didi have also emerged, creating a whole industry that is dependent on e-commerce. This creates huge amounts of job opportunities in some areas such as catering, delivery, and taxi. Meanwhile, it greatly stimulates the economic growth, improves the people's living standards and income levels, and increase the consumption power of the masses.

The increase of investment in the VR field is relatively flat and stable, but AR is ready to explode. In 2019, there were 204 financing transactions, of which 81 went to the VR field, accounting for 40% and financing amounted to 5.32 billion. Meanwhile, 76 transactions went to the AR field, accounting for 37%, with the financing amount reached 12.89 billion, far exceeding VR. At the same time, 7% went to the 3D technology field, 6% to XR applications, 2% to the brain-computer filed, and the remaining 7% to other areas. If 2016 is the first year of VR, 2019 will be the first year of AR. AR gradually shows greater market development space in industrial and manufacturing fields.

Counting from the fact that AR technology came into public view in 2016, AR has been developed for nearly 5 years by 2020. Significant progress has been made in terms of hardware capabilities, business platforms, user base, network conditions, content ecology, and many other aspects. Especially with the commercial popularization of 5G technology, 5G+AR also become one of the most important profit growth points in the business ecological chain of mobile operators. The active promotion of operators and industrial integration will vigorously promote the rapid development of AR.

WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015. After five years, WIMI has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers. It provides one-stop services for many holographic AR technologies. Meanwhile, its business covers the holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition. In addition, its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and the advertising display system.

WIMI has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, from the perspective of total revenue in 2019, WIMI has already become the leading holographic AR application platform in China. In addition, according to the data of Frost & Sullivan, in 2018, WIMI established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in the holographic AR industry in China. WIMI owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 180 registered patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users. According to Frost & Sullivan, WIMI currently operates a holographic AR application platform that covers a wide range of holographic AR products in China. WIMI's integrated product is a key factor that differentiates it from its competitors.

The popularity of 5G will greatly promote the development of AR in the customer-side application; moreover, 5G will also create new AR application scenarios. In 2020, more and more high-resolution and high-performance mobile phones will appear. Supporting AR functions will become the consensus of the mobile phone manufacturers, and large amounts of real-time data transmission will effectively solve the problem of AR model loading.

