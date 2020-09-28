South Jersey Gas Requests Robust Expansion of Energy Efficiency Programs

Aligning Clean Energy Investments with State Environmental Goals, Helping Customers Save Money and Generating Jobs In New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, September 28, 2020 – South Jersey Gas (SJG), subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), announced that the company filed a request with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) seeking to expand the company’s energy efficiency programs for three years, beginning in July 2021, with proposed investments totaling approximately $167 million.

Since 2009, SJG has invested more than $110 million in energy efficiency programs. SJG’s filing represents a commitment to the State’s climate priorities, advancing New Jersey’s clean energy goals in a manner that will benefit customers, the environment and the State’s green economy. The implementation of the proposed program is expected to result in approximately $201 million in customer bill savings, 481,957 tons in avoided CO2 emissions and the creation of nearly 3,000 jobs over 3-years.

“We are committed to making energy efficiency accessible for all customers while contributing to economic growth in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Melissa Orsen, President and Chief Operations Officer, South Jersey Gas. “The broad range of incentives proposed in our latest energy efficiency program filing will assist our customers in lowering their energy bills and making better-informed decisions about their energy usage.”

As proposed, SJG will offer a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that will encourage all customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about SJG Energy Efficiency Programs, visit southjerseygas.com/save or call 1.866.604.5728.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills, including customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to contact us to determine their eligibility for energy assistance programs and deferred payment arrangements. For additional details on these programs, including eligibility requirements, visit southjerseygas.com/energyassistance.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

