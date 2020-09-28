Plexus Announces Manufacturing Award for the Quidel Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today its partnership with Quidel Corporation (“Quidel”) in support of the Sofia®2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer. Plexus will provide Supply Chain and Manufacturing Solutions to Quidel, an industry leader in diagnostic healthcare. The two companies will collaborate to scale the Sofia®2 product in order to support increased demand for point-of-care testing used in the fight against COVID-19.



Sofia®2 is Quidel’s best-selling cartridge-based rapid diagnostic system for infectious disease testing. It is a small bench top analyzer that can be used near patients and in laboratory settings. Sofia® 2 has the power to deliver fast, highly accurate, objective and automated results, in 15 minutes or less, that aid in the diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including: COVID-19, Influenza A+B, Strep A, Lyme Disease and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Todd Kelsey, Plexus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Quidel as we support the expanding production needs of the Sofia® 2 system. Plexus’ vision is to help create the products that build a better world. Our direct involvement in the fight against COVID-19, as a result of this exciting partnership, helps us fulfill this vision. Plexus will leverage our tenured expertise in the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector to support Quidel in providing this critical product to healthcare providers. Our experience in highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments, coupled with our commitment to exceptional quality and operational execution, uniquely qualifies Plexus to support this effort.”

Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quidel Corporation, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Plexus and welcome another ally in the fight against COVID-19. Our collaboration allows us to secure a critical aspect of our supply chain. Plexus has the ability to manufacture our Sofia® 2 instruments reliably and at scale, which allows us to achieve our objective of doing the most good by expanding highly accurate, affordable, point-of-care testing in the communities we serve.”

Plexus is producing the Sofia®2 in its manufacturing facility in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f7bee5-867c-43ba-8f7d-1e2e8d0cc466