Tom Marx Joins Evoque Data Center Solutions as Chief Revenue Officer

Data center veteran, with more than 25 years’ experience, to grow and lead sales efforts as Evoque expands its product offerings

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com), one of the world's 20 largest data center firms with presence across four continents, today announced the appointment of Tom Marx as the company's Chief Revenue Officer.



Marx has built a career as a global sales leader, with more than a quarter-century of experience at top-tier companies such as CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications, XO Communications and Bank of America. In those roles, he grew and managed organizations that produced more than $1 billion in annual sales. He also oversaw alliances with national and global service providers, emerging carriers, and cloud managed providers. In addition, Marx led a team of more than 200 sales, sales engineering, sales support, and customer care staff.

“Looking across the competitive landscape for enterprise colocation, Evoque already has a strong global footprint, coupled with exceptional operational stability at its base,” Marx said. “Today’s clients want more than just the availability of space and power. A winning marketplace equation requires investing to add more capabilities while improving customer success. Evoque is making that commitment, and I am honored to be joining the leadership team to help move Evoque forward.”

Marx will report to Andy Stewart, Evoque’s president and chief executive officer. “Tom has a proven record leading large sales organizations and rapidly growing revenues and delivering results,” Stewart said. “After joining Evoque, I said my mission was to grow the company and double its size over the next few years. Tom is an executive who will help us achieve that goal, assembling a team that can expand our client base, push into new industry segments, and identify additional opportunities for growth.”

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s 20 largest data center firms. It is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across four continents, 11 countries and 25 markets. Evoque Data Center Solutions offers clients a secure space in a highly available and redundant environment. The company supports a diversified base of colocation customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

