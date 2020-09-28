Manhattan Harbor Capital Continues Impressive Expansion in the United States with the Launch of Kingswood Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- Newly Formed Firm Led by Seasoned Industry Veterans Joseph T. Rallo, David W. Boral and Edward Tsuker to Help Transform Global Investment Banking



Company Will Rebrand as Kingswood US

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Manhattan Harbor Capital today announced the formation of Kingswood Capital Markets to provide an international suite of proprietary and highly customized products within the public and private investment banking middle and emerging growth markets.

The launch of Kingswood Capital Markets continues the impressive Kingswood US growth plan. Recent acquisitions have advanced our business offerings and services, while we expand the team of U.S. financial experts. The expansion is designed to further focus attention on registered investment advisors and broker-dealer acquisition targets, a sub-market in which Kingswood excels.

Kingswood Holdings Limited, a publicly traded company and a 7% minority owner of Manhattan Harbor Capital, recently signed a Letter of Intent to acquire up to 50.5% of Manhattan Harbor Capital with the intention to change the name to Kingswood US, following regulatory approval and closing.

Kingswood Capital Markets will provide a transnational variety of investment banking, capital markets, and advisory services including equity financing, debt financing and private equity banking. Kingswood Capital Markets will be dedicated to providing objective strategic advice and financing solutions to companies across a full range of industries in the US middle and emerging growth markets, including but not limited to Healthcare, Real Estate, Technology, Energy, and Consumer.

Kingswood is well positioned to drive its US growth strategy. Kingswood will have approximately 180 authorized representatives managing Assets Under Management of approximately $2 billion in the United States. Kingswood US will embark on a rebranding campaign in the near future.

The Kingswood Capital Markets team will be led by division CEO, Joseph T. Rallo and division President, David W. Boral, who will leverage their almost 30 years of combined expertise and deep industry experience to further expand Kingswood's global growth. Additionally, Kingswood Capital Markets will develop and launch its equity research platform in the near future.

Mike Nessim, President and Managing Partner at Kingswood US commented, "We are delighted to welcome Joseph T. Rallo and David W. Boral along with their professional teams to the Kingswood. The expansion under Kingswood Holdings Limited, a publicly traded entity, and the commitment of $8 Million for recruiting experienced investment professionals is a testament to our US growth strategy. Without question, we have created a strong management team that will guide us through our next levels of growth.”

Joseph T. Rallo, Kingswood Capital Markets CEO said, “We are excited to partner with an established and dynamic industry leader, Kingswood. We look forward to continuing to offer unparalleled banking services and providing intuitive solutions through our proprietary products. Our years of experience, expansive network and solid client base combined with Kingswood, the UK’s leader in wealth management, and now a leader in the US, will ensure we will continue to be a valuable resource and advisor to our clients.”

Kingswood Capital Markets President, David W. Boral stated, “We are humbled and thrilled to become part of the Kingswood global family, which encompasses ten offices throughout Europe as well as offices in New York, Atlanta and San Diego, employing over 400 talented professionals, with combined assets under management that exceed $6B.”

Edward Tsuker, Head of Capital Markets at Kingswood Capital Markets added, “With a terrific leadership in place, we have developed an impressive strategic plan to become a leading force in New York City, the largest financial hub in North America. Our expansion plans are aggressive, but we look forward to bringing first rate solutions to an ever-expanding roster of clients.”

Joseph T. Rallo has over fourteen years of investment banking and securities industry experience. He has completed a vast array of transactions across different product types, which include IPOs, Secondaries/Follow-on Offerings, Registered Directs, SPACs, PIPEs, Privates, Fixed Income and Fairness Opinions. His public and private offering transactional experience spans a broad range of industries, having completed over 300 equity and debt transactions representing over $50 billion in aggregate value. Mr. Rallo has also completed diverse Merger & Acquisitions assignments, including serving as strategic advisor to the Special Committees and Board of Directors of many public companies. Prior to joining Kingswood Capital Markets, Mr. Rallo was a Co-Head of Investment Banking/Managing Director at Aegis Capital, a Director in the Investment Banking Group at Maxim Group and previously, served as Vice President in the Financial Institutions & Real Estate Investment Banking Group at JMP Securities.

David W. Boral has over fifteen years of investment banking and capital markets experience. As a direct result of his transactional experience, Mr. Boral has an extensive network of relationships with public company management teams, board of director members and private equity investors. Mr. Boral has led and participated in numerous and varied transactions including IPOs, Secondaries/Follow-on Offerings, SPACs, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), PIPEs, Reverse Mergers, M&A, Bankruptcy/Restructuring's, Cross Listings and other private and public offerings in the US and abroad. Prior to joining Kingswood Capital Markets, Mr. Boral served as Co-Head of Investment Banking/Managing Director at Aegis Capital, was with Maxim Group as a Director in the Investment Banking Division, served as a Director for Aeon Funds Group, and previously served as a board member of Viatar CTC Solutions.

Edward Tsuker has spent more than 20 years in investment banking and corporate finance, servicing emerging growth, small cap and middle market companies, specializing in life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, metals and mining. Previously, Mr. Tsuker was Managing Director, Head of Global Syndicate at Aegis Capital Corp. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Mr. Tsuker held senior management positions with Knight Capital Group and Maxim Group LLC., where he was responsible for structuring, closing and participating in over 500 equity offerings. Throughout his employment at the above-mentioned institutions he was responsible for raising more than $10 billion for emerging growth companies.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) integrated wealth management group, with around 12,000 active clients and c. £3.2 billion of Assets under Management and Advice. It has a growing network of offices in the UK including Abingdon, Beverley, Derby, Lincoln, London, Maidstone, Sheffield and Worcester, and offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and New York, USA.

Kingswood offers a range of trusted investment solutions to its clients, which range from private individuals to some of the UK's largest universities and institutions, including investment advice and management, personal and company pensions and wealth planning. Kingswood is focused on becoming a leading player in the wealth management market through targeted acquisitions in the UK, with the ultimate goal of creating a global business through strategic partnerships.

Contacts:

Joseph T. Rallo

jrallo@kingswoodcm.com

David W. Boral

dboral@kingswoodcm.com

Edward Tsuker

etsuker@kingswoodcm.com