Major Beverage Brands Looking for Ways to Capture Market Share

Soda sales over the past 15 years have fallen significantly, leaving major beverage brands looking for alternative ways to expand their portfolios to capture a portion of the various new craft beverages that consumers drink each day. Many of these large companies are opting to go the M&A route, recognizing the significant impact that smaller specialty brands in the space might have on their existing offerings.

Companies such as The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), one of the fastest-growing enhanced water companies in the industry, could be an attractive option. . . . Alkaline88 remains one of the top-selling brands in the value-added water category. According to recent trade data, Alkaline88 reported double-digit growth despite the value added water category contracting 8.2% for the four-week period ending April 18, 2020.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies. To learn more about the company, visit www.A88CBD.com and www.TheAlkalineWaterCo.com.

