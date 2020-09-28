ManTech Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.



Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 8546935. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website ( http://investor.mantech.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .ManTech International Corporation