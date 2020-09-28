Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,096 in the last 365 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5th

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the Chardan Virtual 4TH Annual Genetic Medicines Conference being held on October 5 - 6.

Conferences Details: 
Event: Chardan Virtual 4TH Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Format:  Fireside Chat
Date:  Monday, October 5TH
Time:  11:30 a.m. ET
Location:   Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
OP: (646) 751-4366

Primary Logo

You just read:

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.