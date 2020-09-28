Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (27 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,297 New cases: 5 New tests: 123 Total confirmed: 3,569 Recovered: 2,161 (+100) Deaths: 111 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
