Bellicum to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.

Conference Details:

Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit
Date/Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
Format: Fireside chat

2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Date: Monday, October 12, 2020 – Friday, October 16, 2020
Format: Prerecorded company presentation will be available for registered attendees to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit may be accessed from the Events & Presentation section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available for replay following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

