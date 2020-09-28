FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the fifth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.



FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 154 professionals named to the list. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries across the globe.

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2020 list include the following:

Asset Recovery – Experts

Competition Economists – Experts

Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.





Susan Manning, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.





Nicola Theron, Senior Managing Director – Cape Town



Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Lau Nilausen, Managing Director – London



Construction – Quantum & Delay – Experts

Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders

Ali Al-Ahmad, Senior Director – Toronto





Manoj Bahl, Managing Director – London





Adrian Kong, Director – Singapore



Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts

Digital & Data – Digital Forensic – Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Tara Mulkeen, Senior Managing Director – New York



Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Ben Johnson, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong





Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi



Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2020 list include the following:

Competition Economists – Experts

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Forensic Accountants – Experts

Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid



Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts

Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland





Janusz Ordover, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.



Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Gustavo De Marco, Senior Vice President – Miami



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com