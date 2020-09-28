Silver Bull Appoints Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) ("Silver Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Richards as Chief Financial Officer effective September 28, 2020, replacing Sean Fallis in that role.



Mr. Richards has a distinguished 20 year career in the mining industry and as a CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant, British Columbia), CA, bringing broad experience in all aspects of financial management, reporting, technical accounting, risk advisory, corporate finance and tax management. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Richards most recently served as the Vice President of Finance for Great Panther Mining Limited, a U.S. and Canadian dual-listed gold and silver producer. Prior to Great Panther, he served as a senior financial consultant at various public and private mining companies in Vancouver, providing his expertise to merging and newly formed project development-staged entities. Prior to that, he spent 7 years as the Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary of Kazakhstan-focused Kyzyl Gold Ltd., was Corporate Controller at NovaGold Resources Inc. and a Senior Manager at KPMG LLP.

Mr. Richards holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and a Certificate in Mining Studies from the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia.

Silver Bull would like to thank Mr. Sean Fallis for his years of service as Chief Financial Officer. Brian Edgar, Chairman and director of Silver Bull states, “Mr. Fallis has been an outstanding member of our core management team for nearly 10 years. During his tenure as our Chief Financial Officer he has proven to be a consummate professional meeting all challenges in a calm and confident manner. We wish him the very best in his new role as Vice President of Finance for Sierra Wireless.“

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. Silver Bull recently signed an option to purchase agreement for the "Beskauga" copper-gold project in Kazakhstan. This agreement is still subject to on the ground due diligence when safe travel due to COVID to the region allows. In addition, Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc and is currently under a joint venture option with South32 Ltd.

