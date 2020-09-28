USI Insurance Services Acquires Hildi Incorporated

New Partnership Expands USI’s Minnesota-based Retirement Consulting Expertise

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Hildi Incorporated. Founded in 2004, Hildi is a regional actuarial consulting firm specializing in actuarial retirement plan services, including the design, administration, accounting and valuation of defined benefit pension plans, including cash balance plans and post-retirement health and welfare plans. The company’s operations will be combined with USI Consulting Group, a division of USI, and a premier provider of defined contribution and defined benefit plan consulting and administration services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Jill Urdahl, FSA, president, Hildi Incorporated, stated: “Since Hildi’s founding, we have earned a strong reputation for delivering a higher level of actuarial service, insight and skill to provide an exceptional experience for our valued clients. Like Hildi, USI Consulting Group believes in delivering outstanding customer service, and they have a long history of providing top-quality actuarial, administrative, and consulting services for pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits plan sponsors. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our firm, and we look forward to bringing the collective experience and added resources of one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the country to our current and future clients.”



Bill Tremko, president and CEO, USI Consulting Group, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Hildi Incorporated to the USI family, and look forward to expanding USI’s retirement consulting expertise in the upper Midwest.”



