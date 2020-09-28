Stifel Expands Capital Solutions Group In Europe

Experienced Team from Galiant Partners Joins Stifel’s Leading Global Investment Banking Platform

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has materially enhanced the depth and quality of its London-based Capital Solutions Group through the addition of a team of bankers with experience across credit markets. This further develops the firm’s ability to offer full-service advisory and debt funding solutions to clients.



Based in London, Jan-Erik Back, Duncan Sherriffs, and Alex Boyce have all joined Stifel, bringing with them the advisory business of Galiant Partners. Together, they have more than 50 years of combined experience as investors, advisors, and lenders.

“The success we have had in Europe over the course of 2020 is a function of the sector, product, and geographical breadth of expertise we have purposefully built in recent years,” said Rob Mann, Head of European Investment Banking at Stifel. “That investment has really shown through in the results we are delivering for clients in these unusual times. In bringing on board the Galiant Partners team, with all its deep and varied experience, we are again delivering on our promise to bring creative thinking to clients across the whole spectrum of financial markets. We are excited to combine the entrepreneurialism and expertise of the Galiant Partners team with the Stifel team in London.”

Jan-Erik Back joins as the new Head of Stifel’s Capital Solutions Group. He has more than two decades of investment banking experience, most recently as CEO and founder of Galiant Partners. Prior to Galiant Partners, Mr. Back was Head of Structured Finance at BTG Pactual Commodities. He was also previously a Managing Director at Hatch Corporate Finance.

Duncan Sherriffs joins as Managing Director. He brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience, most recently as a Partner at Galiant Partners. Prior to Galiant Partners, Mr. Sherriffs was Director, Leveraged Finance at M&G Investments. He also previously worked in the Leveraged Finance Group at JP Morgan.

Alex Boyce joins as Director. He has over 15 years of investment banking experience, most recently as a Partner at Galiant Partners. Prior to Galiant Partners, Mr. Boyce was a Vice President at Bank of Montreal. He also previously worked at Hatch Corporate Finance and Houlihan Lokey.

“Expertise across the entire capital structure and access to a diverse global lender base is of paramount importance to companies, especially in today’s challenging environment,” said Mr. Back. “Stifel’s global presence, diverse industry focus, and integrated investment banking model, combined with a dedicated Capital Solutions Group, offer a unique and compelling proposition. My colleagues and I are excited to be here.”

The Stifel Capital Solutions Group works closely with clients across a wide range of industries to create tailored financing structures across the capital stack and to communicate them to targeted investors. Optimized to meet each client’s capital-raising objectives, these structures include both public and private solutions, ranging from senior secured debt to preferred equity and hybrid instruments.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/docs/pdf/pressreleases/press-release-disclosure.pdf.

