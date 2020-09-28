Ambassador meets Angolan community in Czech Republic

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 28 - Angolan ambassador to Germany Balbina da Silva Saturday met the Angolan community residing in the Czech Republic, Angop has learnt from a source close to the Embassy.,

During a meeting held by video conference, the diplomat invited Angolans to contribute, through ideas and actions, to the country's development.

The meeting, the first of the kind, enabled the diplomat to listen to the constraints raised by the Angolan students in the European country.

According to a press release reached Angop, the students complain about prices set for recognising documents in the Consular Sector (€50 per page), saying that the prices are high compared to those practiced by institutions of the country where they reside.

Aware of the issue, the diplomat promised to analyse each detail presented and forward the concerns to the Community Institute of Foreign Affairs Ministry, in the search for solutions as soon as possible.

The meeting addressed matters such as difficulty in legalising academic qualifications by the National Institute for Assessment, Accreditation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies (INAAREES), as well as delay in issuing documents, mainly the passports.

Angolans who have been in the Czech Republic for more than 30 years, said they were available to attract investment to Angola, but requested less bureaucracy in the procedural process.

The participants also took advantage of speaking of the preparation of Webinar to prepare the Forum on Tourism, Business and Investment in Angola in Germany, set for 10 November.

Angolan business class has been invited to attend the event.

Also on the agenda was the possibility of holding a meeting of staff in partnership with the community's Institute for next year.

Approximately 400 Angolans reside in the Czech Republic, including current students and former scholarship holders, who have decided to take up residence.