Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,974 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador meets Angolan community in Czech Republic

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 28 - Angolan ambassador to Germany Balbina da Silva Saturday met the Angolan community residing in the Czech Republic, Angop has learnt from a source close to the Embassy.,

During a meeting held by video conference, the diplomat invited Angolans to contribute, through ideas and actions, to the country's development.

The meeting, the first of the kind, enabled the diplomat to listen to the constraints raised by the Angolan students in the European country.

According to a press release reached Angop, the students complain about prices set for recognising documents in the Consular Sector (€50 per page), saying that the prices are high compared to those practiced by institutions of the country where they reside.

Aware of the issue, the diplomat promised to analyse each detail presented and forward the concerns to the Community Institute of Foreign Affairs Ministry, in the search for solutions as soon as possible.

The meeting addressed matters such as difficulty in legalising academic qualifications by the National Institute for Assessment, Accreditation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies  (INAAREES), as well as delay in issuing documents, mainly the passports.

Angolans who have been in the Czech Republic for more than 30 years, said they were available to attract investment to Angola, but requested less bureaucracy in the procedural process.

The participants also took advantage of speaking of the preparation of Webinar to prepare the Forum on Tourism, Business and Investment in Angola in Germany,  set for 10 November.

Angolan business class has been invited to attend the event.

Also on the agenda was the possibility of holding a meeting of staff in partnership with the community's Institute for next year.

Approximately 400 Angolans reside in the Czech Republic, including current students and former scholarship holders, who have decided to take up residence.

,

You just read:

Ambassador meets Angolan community in Czech Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.