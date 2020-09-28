Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,459,714) deaths (35,440), and recoveries (1,205,671)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,459,714) deaths (35,440), and recoveries (1,205,671) by region:
Central (57,553 cases; 1,077 deaths; 50,402 recoveries): Burundi (485; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,735; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,806; 62; 1,840), Chad (1,178; 84; 1,005), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,593; 271; 10,093), Equatorial Guinea (5,028; 83; 4,740), Gabon (8,728; 54; 7,934), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 883).
Eastern (167,243; 3,275; 94,456): Comoros (478; 7; 458), Djibouti (5,409; 61; 5,340), Eritrea (375; 0; 341), Ethiopia (73,332; 1,170; 30,363), Kenya (38,115; 691**; 24,621), Madagascar (16,285; 229; 14,922), Mauritius (367; 10; 343), Rwanda (4,820; 29; 3,099), Seychelles (143; 0; 140), Somalia (3,588; 99; 2,946), South Sudan (2,686; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,606; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (7,530; 73; 3,647).
Northern (326,867; 10,838; 255,071): Algeria (50,910; 2,010; 35,860), Egypt (102,840; 5,883; 95,080), Libya (31,828; 499; 16,430), Mauritania (7,462; 161; 7,052), Morocco (117,685; 2,069; 95,591), Tunisia (16,114; 214; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (732,631; 17,647; 649,426): Angola (4,718; 174; 1,707), Botswana (2,921; 16; 701), Eswatini (5,431; 108; 4,821), Lesotho (1,558; 35; 797), Malawi (5,768; 179; 4,206), Mozambique (7,983; 58; 4,807), Namibia (11,033; 120; 8,776), South Africa (670,766; 16,398; 603,721), Zambia (14,641; 332; 13,784), Zimbabwe (7,812; 227; 6,106).
Western (175,420; 2,603; 156,316): Benin (2,340, 40; 1,960), Burkina Faso (2,008; 56; 1,276), Cape Verde (5,771; 57; 5,031), Côte d'Ivoire (19,629; 120; 19,163), Gambia (3,569; 111; 2,161), Ghana (46,387; 299; 45,618), Guinea (10,580; 66; 9,892), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,339; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,086; 130; 2,420), Niger (1,196; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (58,324; 1,108; 49,794), Senegal (14,909; 308; 12,113), Sierra Leone (2,215; 72; 1,681), Togo (1,743; 46; 1,330).
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 791 deaths for Kenya. Correct value now listed.
