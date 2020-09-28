Virtual Data Room Market Projected to Reach $3.63 Bn by 2026 | 13.7% CAGR
Growing need for transact and store increasing volume of data during merger & acquisition activities drives the growth of the global virtual data room market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing need for transact and store increasing volume of data during merger & acquisition in a protected manner drives the growth of the global virtual data room market. However, data security issues related with virtual data room is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of virtual data room in small and medium enterprises is expected to create new growth opportunities for a market player in the next few years.
IT & telecom sector is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, owing to an increase in the need for efficient information and communication flow.
The global virtual data room market generated $1.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
Based on the deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2026.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global virtual data room market based on component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and region.
Based on the region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Caplinked Inc., Brainloop AG, Drooms GmbH, Citrix Systems Inc., Firmex Corporation, Ethos Data, Merrill Corporation Ltd., Intralinks Holdings Inc., Vault Rooms Inc., and shareVault.
