Five9 Names CallTower ‘US Reseller of the Year - 2020’

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five9, the leading provider of cloud contact center software, named CallTower as the ‘US Reseller of the Year - 2020’ as part of their Five9 2020 Global Partner Awards.

According to Five9, the 2020 Global Partner Awards recognize high-achieving partners committed to creating more human customer service experiences within the contact center. This effort is designed to commend the company’s resilient partner ecosystem, which contributes immensely to the success of Five9 customers worldwide.

“Our partners have an exponential effect in making Five9 customers successful and fueling our remarkable growth. Thank you to CallTower and congratulations on winning this Five9 2020 Partner Award,” said Andy Dignan, SVP of Global Channels and Services at Five9.

“We’re excited to be named the ‘US Reseller of the Year – 2020’ by Five9,” says CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Our strong, long-standing relationship with Five9 has been a cornerstone of our unified communication solution for years. We’re proud of their successes and happy to have contributed to our partnership in a real and critical way.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex Teams, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

