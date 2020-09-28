Shiraz, Iran: Defiant youth target regime's court in Shiraz which sentenced Navid Afkari to death

The people of Shiraz welcomed the targeting of the regime's court in Shiraz, which took place while the regime's repressive forces were on maximum alert”
PARIS, FRANCE, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Sunday, September 27, 2020, in protest against the criminal execution of Navid Afkari, the Iranian national wrestling champion, the defiant youth targeted the court in Shiraz, which issued his death sentence and set fire to its entrance.

The execution of Navid Afkari, arrested for participating in the 2018 uprising, led to a wave of international and domestic condemnation. In the past two weeks, defiant youth in various cities, including in Shiraz, Navid's hometown, wrote graffiti and distributed leaflets condemning Afkari's execution and the execution sentences for other detained protesters. They wrote, "fire is the answer to execution." The people of Shiraz welcomed the targeting of the regime's court in Shiraz, which took place while the regime's repressive forces were on maximum alert.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

