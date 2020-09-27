SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NextCure, Inc. - NXTC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NextCure (“NextCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether NextCure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 13, 2020, NextCure disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Eli Lilly and Company had ended its 2018 research and development collaboration agreement with NextCure.

On this news, NextCure’s stock price fell $4.70 per share, or 8.29%, to close at $52.00 per share on January 13, 2020.

Then, on July 13, 2020, NextCure issued a press release announcing that the Company no longer planned to “advance the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial” for its NC318 immunomedicine product, citing “clinical response data” and “current enrollment criteria.” NextCure concurrently announced the resignation of Kevin N. Heller from his role as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.

On this news, NextCure’s stock price fell $9.73 per share, or more than 54%, to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020.

