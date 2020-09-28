TheInnovativeWorks partners with Postbox Consultancy Services to develop the crowdfunding newsletter
Before you even start building your crowdfunding page, Start building a crowd first.”BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding is the practice of raising funds for a new project or venture by raising arguably small amounts of money from a diverse crowd or selected group of individuals. Usually, crowdfunding projects pool people into a cohesive community based on shared interests like – values, financial gain, support for an idea or cause, passion for a specific field, object, or service.
— Roy Morejon of Command Partners
A crowdfunding project is comprised of three elements, partaking in a dynamic process: the project initiator who proposes the idea or project to be funded(project creator), individuals or groups who support the idea(the crowd or the backers), and a moderating organisation (the “platform”) that brings the parties together to launch the idea. For example, Kickstarter and Indiegogo are the two most popular rewards-based crowdfunding platforms.
TheInnovativeWorks (https://theinnovativeworks.com) has come up with a crowdfunding newsletter which provides information of a few crowdfunding projects daily to the crowd/backers. The aim is to bring some of the best crowdfunding projects to backers every morning without the need of going through many websites.
For any project creator an audience is of utmost importance. As Khierstyn Ross, the founder of Crowdfunding Uncut, says, ‘If you launch your campaign with zero audience, you are launching to crickets’.
TheInnovativeWorks aims to provide required audience to the project creators. It has around 100 thousand active subscribers as of today and subscribers really love to get their crowdfunding newsletter every morning which has 3 to 4 different projects. The newsletter is really helping new projects and backers alike.
TheInnovativeWorks has partnered with Postbox Consultancy Services to develop this crowdfunding newsletter and the later is helping with building required emailing infrastructure and email deliverability to reach out to 100 thousand subscribers every morning in no time.
Postbox Consultancy Services (https://www.postboxservices.com) is an email delivery technology and deliverability consultancy services provider based in Bhopal, India. The two companies are coordinating closely to make this crowdfunding newsletter a success and aim to increase the subscriber base to a million in 2021.
