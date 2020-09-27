Fall is here with Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn offering aspen leaf opportunities with special rates

Colorado Fall Colors offer the perfect getaway opportunity to experience the Pikes Peak Region Fall is the perfect time to visit Holden House and the Pikes Peak region Each of the Holden House guest suites feature private baths and beautiful surroundings

Holden House, a historic bed and breakfast located in the Pikes Peak region of Colorado is offering two great specials just "inn" time for the Fall season!

Autumn is a perfect time to visit Colorado Springs. Our B&B's central location, traditional hospitality, quality accommodations and delicious breakfasts make Holden House the perfect lodging choice.” — Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House, a historic bed and breakfast located in the Pikes Peak region of Colorado is offering two great savings specials just "inn" time for the Fall season. Through November 2020, guests can take advantage of these discounts when they #BookDirect through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or call the inn directly at 719-471-3980 to speak personally to an innkeeper. Guests won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the Fall leaf-peeping colors and reserve your romantic suite for two. Special offer is only valid when booking directly through the inn's website or calling direct and cannot be applied when booking through Online Travel Agent (OTA) websites.

STAY 3 GET 3rd FREE! Stay 3 nights and receive the 3rd night free anytime of the week! Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through November 2020.

STAY 2 GET 2nd 50% off MIDWEEK: Stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive 50% off your 2nd night! Non-refundable and full amount of stay required when making reservation. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through November 2020.

Holden House caters to couples and single travelers, featuring all suites with private bath, sitting area, fireplace, one queen or king bed, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine social, 24 hour coffee, tea and homemade cookies. Lovely verandahs, porch swings, rocking chairs and a secret garden with fountains add to the ambiance. Breakfast served en suite and other add-on packages are also available on the inn's official website at www.HoldenHouse.com. Centrally located near the historic district of Old Colorado City and convenient to attractions, hiking trails, museums, shopping and dining. Holden House adheres to high quality standards and is the proud recipient of the AAA Best in Housekeeping Award, was named Best of the Springs from the Colorado Springs Gazette and Best In Business by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, among other local and national awards.

In addition to these discount specials, Holden House also offers romantic add-on packages such as the breakfast en-suite Romance Package, Sparkling Package, Ducky Bubbles and Breakfast and Massage For Two, details on packages can be found on the inn's website at www.HoldenHouse.com. The inn also has online gift shop items that can be pre-ordered prior to your stay that includes cookbooks, signature Holden House teddy bears, embossed wine glasses, aprons and more.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Video Tour Colorado Springs