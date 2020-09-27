COVID-19 Daily Update 9-27-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 27, 2020, there have been 549,310 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,348 total cases and 334 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Kanawha County and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (995), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (804), Calhoun (25), Clay (35), Doddridge (25), Fayette (615), Gilmer (46), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (107), Hancock (150), Hardy (90), Harrison (365), Jackson (264), Jefferson (431), Kanawha (2,651), Lewis (38), Lincoln (167), Logan (617), Marion (269), Marshall (173), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (415), Mineral (174), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,999), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (102), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (154), Putnam (559), Raleigh (520), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (126), Tucker (26), Tyler (16), Upshur (77), Wayne (395), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (364), Wyoming (115).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available Monday in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Boone County, September 28, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, September 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, September 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, September 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington, WV