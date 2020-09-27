Agostinho Neto is an indelible mark of Angolan politics

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 27 - Agostinho Neto indelibly marks Angolan politics and is the starting point of its evolution, who proclaimed the country’s independence on November 11, 1975.,

The recognition was expressed Saturday by the ruling MPLA party vice-president, Luísa Damião.

The politician was speaking at the opening of the roundtable on the political and cultural dimension of Agostinho Neto, held under the aegis of MPLA.

The activity celebrates and remembers the life and work of the founding president of the Angolan nation, 41 years after his death.

She considered the late president’s deeds historical legacy, which should always be promoted for the study and knowledge of the new generations, in order to learn about the bravery of national heroes, among whom Neto stands out.

According to the leader, Agostinho Neto is one of the most important figures in Angolan history in the second half of the 20th century.

In her view, the former president was ideologically progressive, intelligent, charismatic and determined, in the struggle for the independence of his country, which he loved so much along with his commerads who shared the same battle.

"In his historical path, in addition to his humanistic and revolutionary dimension, he has fingerprints in various areas of the country's life, such as culture, health, education and economics ”, she stressed.

According to her, Agostinho Neto is one of the most translated and studied African authors at universities in the world, with emphasis on the university of Roma Tre in Italy, Porto (Portugal), Nigeria, Brazil and the United States.

The round table includes lectures Rosa Cruz e Silva, Roberto de Almeida, Jomo Fortunato and Cornélio Calei.