Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers in Vietnam: Uniforms & Work Apparel (chef, driver, school, company, security guard)

In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing trade war between China and the US changed that a bit.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnamese Textile Industry Facts
Did you know that Vietnam is the 3rd largest clothing exporter in the world? It trails behind only Bangladesh and China. Vietnam is home to over 6000 textile factories! This vast and prosperous industry employs over 2 million people across the country. Though there are others, the United States and the European Union are two of the most significant importers of Vietnamese clothing and textile. Vietnam has made over $28 Billion just through textile exports as of 2016, and the numbers only tend to stack up as the world progresses.
The two fastest growing-countries in the world of textile currently are Vietnam and Bangladesh. And according to one global forecast of textile manufacturing, Vietnam will contribute around 11-30% and China 30-50% to the world over the next decade. The world’s widely understood China + one model is rapidly becoming China + Vietnam.
Ever since the Corona pandemic, buyers across the world are moving away from China and gravitating towards Vietnam as their textile solution.
Becoming the world’s most preferred alternative textile sourcing destination, Vietnam is on its path to becoming the next clothing giant.
If you’re looking for clothing and textile manufacturers and/or wholesalers in Vietnam, you have come to the right place. We are going to introduce you to some of Vietnam’s leading garment suppliers in this article. Though some of these clothing vendors mainly work with big brands, we are going to mention some small-time, small-buyer friendly options as well.
Dony Garment Company
The Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation, is one of the leading garment manufacturers of Vietnam. It is based in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the largest and the most industrious city in the country. In the local market, Dony Garment is among the biggest manufacturers of uniforms, workwear, PPE, and custom clothing services. The company caters to a wide and varied international market as well. Among their largest exports are high-quality uniforms & work apparel (chef, driver, school, company, police & military, security guard, sports. heat resistant, industrial, hospital).
Established in 2009, Dony Garment has progressively increased its sphere of coverage and its clientele is pretty vast. Dony Garment is currently doing business with the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Standardizing the process of factory production, Dony Garment has obtained ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 certifications, and is undergoing the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) as well as the Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP).
Dony Garment was among the first few Vietnamese garment suppliers to turn to protective clothing and face mask production (With FDA, C.E, DGA, TGA, TUV Reach, Aseptic Inspection, and Intertek certifications) amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.
“Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for," said Mr. Henry Pham - CEO of Dony Garment.
Quick feet
Quickfeat is a global company and while it began as a subsidiary in 1994, its success made them an independent company in 1998. Although the main office is in Hong Kong, they do have a massive factory in Vietnam. They are specialized in things like swimwear, leather, wovens, active and outerwear, as well as organics, knits, and sweaters. A lot of people don’t know this, but the company is specialized in boy’s and men’s apparel, so this is not the best option if you want women’s clothing done in Vietnam. They do have additional services like garment production, development and sourcing, fabric and trim sourcing, logistics, and many others. They do have a Higg FEM certification.
Fashion Garment Ltd
Fashion Garment Ltd is also known in Vietnam as FGL and they are one of the major exporters. They have 8400+ employees and 4 facilities. The company was started back in 1994 and it retains its office and facilities in Dong Nai. They are a subsidiary for Hirdaramany, a company from Sri Lanka. That being said, they are specialized in a vast range of products, such as polos and crewnecks, jackets, kids' casual wear as well as woven shirts, activewear, and jackets. In addition, they have Platinum and LEED gold certifications.
T.T.P Garment Co., Ltd
T.T.P Garment Co., Ltd is a newer company, they are created in 2008 and they provide apparel for western and Asian companies. They create polo shirts, shorts, sweat pants, t-shirts as well as short/long sleeve shirts. Their monthly capacity is around 110000 pieces. In addition, they also deliver product development, which is very helpful if you want to come up with your own products and take them to the next level. It’s important to note that their MOQ is very low, you can start bulk orders at around 500 pieces and then go from there.
Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd
Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd is one of the oldest companies in this field. They were created in 1931, so they have a lot of history. That being said, they have many certifications like SA 8000, Oeko Tex 100, BSCI, and so on. You can rely on them to create underwear, kids wear, workwear, activewear, hospital wear, knitted garments, and many others. They are known for being fast, although an 8-12 week lead time is expected based on the order type and quantity.
Conclusion
There’s no shortage of great clothing and apparel manufacturers in Vietnam. If you want to create a solid supply chain and provide your customers with the top of the line clothing and apparel, these Vietnam-based manufacturers are the right ones for you. Give them a try today!
