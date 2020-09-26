TDOC Resumes Visitation At Three Facilities

NASHVILLE – The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities beginning next weekend. A modified visitation schedule is planned for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center beginning Saturday, October 3. The Department of Correction suspended visitation at all TDOC facilities in March as COVID-19 began to spread in the community. The decision to resume limited visitation at three facilities was based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as the absence of active COVID-19 cases at each facility.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment for visitation. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of Covid-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during this time. We are also actively monitoring COVID-19 developments to determine a date for visitation and volunteer services to resume at all TDOC facilities.”

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931.729.7172 (Monday through Friday from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm)

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am - 3:00 pm EST.)

Mark Luttrell Transition Center

Call 901-581-8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm)

View additional visitation guidelines on our website prior to your visit.