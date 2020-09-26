Governor Abbott Statement On Amy Coney Barrett Nomination To The Supreme Court

September 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court by President Trump:

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a remarkable individual who will make an outstanding Supreme Court Justice. Her proven legal brilliance is matched by her exceptional character and unflinching commitment to the U.S. Constitution. The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court just as it recently confirmed her to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals."