Covid-19: Angolan leader thanks Chinese aid

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - Angolan President, João Lourenço, Friday thanked Chinese aid to African countries, particularly Angola, in the fight against Covid-19. ,

According to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, Lourenço expressed his thanks this Saturday during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart the day before.

The same source, quote in a press release from the Angolan Embassy in China, said that the Angolan president had expressed an interest in "boosting" cooperation with China in several areas, including vaccines.

President João Lourenço, also according to Xinhua, congratulated the Chinese people on commemorating their National Day, which runs from 1 to 7 October.

At the same time, it added, the Angolan President recognised China as the only major power that has been able to control the Covid-19 pandemic effectively in a short time.

In his side, President Xi Jinping promised to João Lourenço that he would soon send more doctors and epidemiologists to Angola to "strengthen" the fight against Covid-19, according to the same source.

In another regard, the note from the Angolan embassy states that the Chinese president expressed his willingness to strengthen relations between the two countries and peoples.