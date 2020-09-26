TechAbout Private Limited received the Presidential Export Trophy from the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi
EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAbout Private Limited, a renowned multinational IT company with offices in USA and Pakistan, was awarded the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020 for immense achievement in exports, a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar on 17th Sep 2020.
His Excellency, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, awarded the trophy to Mr. Jazib Zaman, CEO of TechAbout. The Presidential Exports Trophy is awarded based on the remarkable performance in improving the economic position of the country by the record exports.
Speaking to the business community present at the event, President Arif Alvi highlighted the potential of the IT sector to drive growth in the economy, artificial intelligence in agriculture, and bolster the country’s foreign exchange inflows. He spoke of the Government’s efforts to digitize the economy to improve transparency and IT investments. President Arif Alvi, in his speech, congratulated Jazib Zaman, CEO of TechAbout, on achieving this award as it was the only IT company that won the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020 among all business sectors.
On achieving this award, the CEO of the company, Jazib Zaman, said,
Alhamdulillah, it is all because of our parent’s prayers. Being honored by an Export trophy award by the President of Pakistan is a proof that TechAbout is working hard to improve the IT sector of the country and enhancing the image of our nation in the international markets. Competing for all the business sectors makes this award more challenging but our hard work paved a way to achieve it. TechAbout’s transparent policies, commitment to digitizing human potential, and the goal to provide maximum employment opportunities helped us to achieve this goal. We aim to be the largest IT company in the coming years by developing great products that will make our nation stand amongst the Top IT export countries globally. I congratulate all my team members, colleagues, friends, and family on achieving this award.
Saad Qureshi
