Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (25 September 2020)

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 25 September, 2020 confirmed 146 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 7,364. Recoveries: 3,647.

The break down of the new cases are:

Contacts and alerts(133): Kampala (51), Namisindwa (13), Arua (12), Mityana (10), Tororo (7), Busia (5), Kitgum (5), Mbale (5), Nwoya (5), Wakiso (5), Gulu (3), Bukwo (4), Jinja (2), Karenga (2), Lira (1), Luwero (1), Soroti (1) and Yumbe (1).

7 truck drivers: Malaba (6), Busia (1) 6 returnees: Saudi Arabia (4), Malawi (1), South Sudan(1)