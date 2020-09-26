Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (25 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,411 New cases: 3 New tests: 145 Total confirmed: 3,555 Recovered: 2,034 (+22) Deaths: 110 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,018 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,411 New cases: 3 New tests: 145 Total confirmed: 3,555 Recovered: 2,034 (+22) Deaths: 110 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.