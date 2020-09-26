“Destiny Starter” Free Until Midnight on Amazon (9/26/2020)
Amazon Bestselling book, "Destiny Starter" is available for free download until midnight on September 26, 2020.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita “AC” Clinton’s new book, Destiny Starter: How to Discover What You Are Called to Do and Do It! will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store, until midnight on September 26, 2020.
After a traumatic knee injury crushed her dreams of becoming a professional basketball player, Anita "AC" Clinton began the journey to discover the reason for her existence. Like many others who have had the rugged pulled from underneath them or who are lost and feeling unfulfilled, she wanted to know her purpose. In Destiny Starter, she walks the reader through the process of reinventing themselves and living a life that they love.
Destiny Starter is an inspiring, practical, and instructional step-by-step guide, taking readers on a journey to extracting and launching their dream career or business into motion. Through real-life examples and proven strategies, they will discover how-to:
- Find It! Discover and define their unique purpose or calling on earth.
- Plan It! Clarify their vision and create a plan of action.
- Do It! Execute the plan for their dream career or business.
- Grow It! Connect with other like-minded individuals who support and hold them accountable to growing and advancing their venture.
“With all of the uncertainty and turmoil happening today, we are the answer the world has been waiting on. We are problem-solvers. Our lives should matter, our time on earth should be impactful. People should know we were here because of the impact our Calling had on making the world a better place.” – Anita “AC” Clinton
“Destiny Starter: How to Discover What You Are Called to Do and Do It!” by Anita “AC” Clinton will be free and available for download on Amazon until midnight (9/26/20) at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08HMLHPYT.
“Destiny Starter” hit the Amazon Best Sellers List and has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com.
About the Author:
Anita “AC” Clinton is a speaker, purpose strategist, and bestselling author who is the go-to-person for all aspects of purpose. Her passion resides in helping dreamers connect to their purpose, and transition to game-changers. She is the Founder and President of Anita Clinton Enterprises, LLC, and Be Great Global, where she creates the Be Great Global Podcast, books, and training programs to help creatives, intrapreneurs, and entrepreneurs find happiness, fulfillment, and money doing work they actually love.
