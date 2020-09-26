President appoints State Secretary for Transport

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday appointed Jorge Bengue Calumbo as Secretary of State for Land Transport replacing Guido Waldemar da Silva Cristóvão. ,

According to a note from the Civil House of the President of the Republic, in another decree, the head of the Government dismissed, at his request, Rosa Fernanda Cruzeiro Jorge, from the position of Executive Administrator for the Administrative Area and Human Resources of the National Printing House.

In her place, President João Lourenço appointed Graciano Francisco Domingos.

Yet Friday, the Head of State has appointed six individuals to join the recently created Economic and Social Council, thus completing its statutory framework, i.e., now having 45 members.

They are Arnaldo Lago de Carvalho, Filipe Zau, Raúl Mateus, Isaías Domingos da Cunha Mateus, Piedade Valentim de Fátima Pena, Delma Gomes Monteiro.